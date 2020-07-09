Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,061 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.4% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $212.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,613.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $211.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

