Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €48.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.59 ($60.21).

Get Lanxess alerts:

Shares of Lanxess stock opened at €47.38 ($53.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €48.47. Lanxess has a 12-month low of €25.68 ($28.85) and a 12-month high of €64.58 ($72.56).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.