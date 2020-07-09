Langley Steinert Sells 51,970 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $1,383,441.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 996,579 shares in the company, valued at $26,528,932.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,357,456.40.

On Friday, June 19th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $653,339.31.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,373,047.40.

On Monday, June 15th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,321,077.40.

On Thursday, June 11th, Langley Steinert sold 46,904 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $1,163,219.20.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,405,788.50.

On Thursday, June 4th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $664,864.59.

On Monday, June 1st, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $646,616.23.

On Thursday, May 28th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $634,370.62.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $623,805.78.

CarGurus stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. CarGurus Inc has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.02.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in CarGurus by 941.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

