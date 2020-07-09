Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $156.62 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $168.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.75.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LANC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

