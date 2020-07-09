Lainie Goldstein Sells 30,000 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $4,234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,962.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lainie Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Lainie Goldstein sold 16,933 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,124.33.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,114,045.00.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $147.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.58. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $149.87.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,190,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,430,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,757,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,658,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,911,000 after acquiring an additional 95,610 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

