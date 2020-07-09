Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,308,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54,142 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $544,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. AXA raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 80.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 50,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.18.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $174.46 on Thursday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $196.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

