KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded shares of KushCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS KSHB opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $93.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.06. KushCo has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $5.32.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). KushCo had a negative return on equity of 42.41% and a negative net margin of 51.46%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that KushCo will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.

