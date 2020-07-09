KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.64% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Northland Securities downgraded shares of KushCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.17.
Shares of OTCMKTS KSHB opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $93.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.06. KushCo has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $5.32.
About KushCo
KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.
