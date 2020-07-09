Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

KUBTY stock opened at $72.85 on Thursday. Kubota has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $83.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Kubota will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

