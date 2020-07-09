Koninklijke DSM’s (RDSMY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RDSMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke DSM’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.