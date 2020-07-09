Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KNX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $44.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $3,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $45,081.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at $732,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,035 shares of company stock valued at $13,309,714. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,338,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,324 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 328,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.