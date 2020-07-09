Kleros Achieves Market Cap of $17.58 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $17.58 million and approximately $281,043.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 51.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001359 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000359 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,631,010 tokens. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

