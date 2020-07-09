KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised KKR & Co Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -770.00, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

