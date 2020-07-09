Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Purchases 236 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $569.99 per share, for a total transaction of $134,517.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $578.40 per share, with a total value of $136,502.40.

On Monday, June 29th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $570.01 per share, for a total transaction of $134,522.36.

On Friday, June 26th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $572.15 per share, for a total transaction of $135,027.40.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $572.00 per share, with a total value of $134,992.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $614.11 per share, for a total transaction of $144,929.96.

On Friday, June 19th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 936 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $624.04 per share, for a total transaction of $584,101.44.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $625.12 per share, with a total value of $147,528.32.

On Monday, June 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $625.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,634.52.

On Friday, June 12th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 238 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $627.00 per share, for a total transaction of $149,226.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 5 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $524.35 per share, with a total value of $2,621.75.

Texas Pacific Land Trust stock opened at $549.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $601.76 and a 200-day moving average of $620.71. The company has a quick ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a twelve month low of $295.05 and a twelve month high of $838.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.98.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 53.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 27.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPL. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

