Kevin Rubin Sells 10,950 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CFO Kevin Rubin sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $1,933,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Kevin Rubin sold 10,950 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,542,088.50.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $1,175,330.00.

AYX opened at $179.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,593.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Alteryx Inc has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $180.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.29.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,545 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after buying an additional 236,935 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 940,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 67.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,757,000 after purchasing an additional 355,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.88.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

