Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $28.61 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 7,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

