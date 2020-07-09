Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.
Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $28.61 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27.
In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 7,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.
