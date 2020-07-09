Kdev Investments Ab Sells 241,703 Shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) major shareholder Kdev Investments Ab sold 241,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $8,350,838.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kdev Investments Ab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Kdev Investments Ab sold 210,548 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $6,579,625.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $32.84 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $53.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $736.50 million and a P/E ratio of -7.03.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APRE. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

