Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleyra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Kaleyra from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleyra currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.60.

Shares of NYSE:KLR opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. Kaleyra has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth $9,134,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the first quarter worth about $5,110,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

