K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) CEO Nathaniel A. Davis Sells 126,339 Shares

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 126,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $3,816,701.19.

NYSE:LRN opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.89. K12 Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62.

Get K12 alerts:

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that K12 Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of K12 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of K12 in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in K12 by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in K12 during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of K12 during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.