Julie R. Taylor Sells 3,203 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $416,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:BR opened at $128.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

