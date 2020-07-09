JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Liberum Capital cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Vertical Research cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised ABB from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ABB will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter worth $3,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

