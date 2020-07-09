JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Standpoint Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 136,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after buying an additional 191,690 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 106,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

