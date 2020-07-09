JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
VOD has been the topic of several other reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Standpoint Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.
NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.72.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.
