JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ING Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

