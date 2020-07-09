JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Neutral

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TPI Composites from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of TPIC opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.97 million, a P/E ratio of -227.18 and a beta of 1.61. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 41,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $887,377.96. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $540,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,241 shares of company stock worth $187,751 and have sold 125,000 shares worth $2,680,500. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter worth $396,000. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 11.7% in the second quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 222,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after buying an additional 56,829 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 19.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 54,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

