Jonathan Oringer Sells 18,972 Shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Director Jonathan Oringer sold 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $703,102.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,159,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,884,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 23,667 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $851,065.32.

On Friday, June 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 17,205 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $658,779.45.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,356 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $499,380.84.

On Monday, June 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,962 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $594,105.64.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. Shutterstock Inc has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shutterstock had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $161.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 91.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Shutterstock by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 39,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

