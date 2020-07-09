Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Raised by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,139,107,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703,905 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $143.27 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $376.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

