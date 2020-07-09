John Geschke Sells 5,500 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $495,000.00.

ZEN opened at $92.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -61.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.01.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zendesk from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zendesk from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 346.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 994.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth $65,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.