Jeffrey W. Sherman Sells 9,100 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 245,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $75,955,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,175,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,814,000 after purchasing an additional 275,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.