Jefferies Financial Group Increases Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $75.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.27.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. Paychex has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.4% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,294,000 after buying an additional 57,396 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $577,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 395.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.