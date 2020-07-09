Jefferies Financial Group Increases Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $75.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.27.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. Paychex has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.4% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,294,000 after buying an additional 57,396 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $577,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 395.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Featured Story: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.