Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) to Buy

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.77% from the company’s previous close.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Macquarie raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

NYSE:SIX opened at $19.51 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $59.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 11.19%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 41,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,963,000 after buying an additional 101,284 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 129,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

