Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) to Neutral

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cedar Fair to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of FUN opened at $27.61 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.85.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cedar Fair by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,899,000 after buying an additional 141,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

