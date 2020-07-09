Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.71.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $181.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.05. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $195.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

