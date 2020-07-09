Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III Sells 379 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $25,241.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $362,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $66.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 2,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Itron by 331.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

