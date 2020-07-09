Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III Sells 379 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $25,241.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $362,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ITRI stock opened at $66.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
