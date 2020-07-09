iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,227 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $596,586,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $422,596,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $122,432,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $200.97 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $201.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

