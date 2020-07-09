Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.13%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 967.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 157,689 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after buying an additional 387,960 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

