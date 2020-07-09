INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) CEO Philip Andrew Smith Sells 5,043 Shares

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $298,596.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,430.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Philip Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Philip Andrew Smith sold 5,506 shares of INTL Fcstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $303,766.02.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,458 shares of INTL Fcstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $232,841.34.

INTL Fcstone stock opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.28. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $57.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 16.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in INTL Fcstone in the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in INTL Fcstone by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in INTL Fcstone by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in INTL Fcstone in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in INTL Fcstone by 11.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

