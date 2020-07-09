Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

