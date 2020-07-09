Insider Selling: Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $173,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,595.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Monday, June 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $160,800.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $168,000.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $152,500.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $160,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Steven Cakebread sold 90,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $1,365,300.00.

YEXT stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Yext Inc has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 890.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,567 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Yext by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,218,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after buying an additional 265,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 55,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,955,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth $282,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.