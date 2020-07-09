Insider Selling: Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) VP Sells 14,405 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) VP Gilad Raz sold 14,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $1,427,247.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $103.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.72. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $103.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 93.70% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 381.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,373,000 after acquiring an additional 548,276 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 2,420.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 327,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,883,000 after acquiring an additional 314,975 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $15,818,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

