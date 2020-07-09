Insider Selling: SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Sells $86,040.00 in Stock

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $86,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. SurModics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.98.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. SurModics had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRDX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on SurModics from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SurModics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in SurModics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SurModics by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of SurModics by 55.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SurModics in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

