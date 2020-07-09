Insider Selling: Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Sells $459,245.92 in Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $459,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,819 shares in the company, valued at $15,765,376.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Scott Morgan sold 3,154 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total value of $564,187.52.

On Thursday, May 21st, Scott Morgan sold 1,724 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $284,460.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Scott Morgan sold 3,451 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $434,791.49.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $205.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of -65.34 and a beta of 1.63. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $205.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Splunk from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 428,252 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

