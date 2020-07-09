Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 21st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $148,640.00.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $101.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average is $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.13 and a beta of 1.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $107.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

