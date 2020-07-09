Insider Selling: Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Sells $72,241.50 in Stock

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $72,241.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Daniel David Tempesta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 1st, Daniel David Tempesta sold 15,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $293,250.00.
- On Tuesday, April 14th, Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,500 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.
Shares of NUAN opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $26.08.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 125.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 11.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $49,333,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after purchasing an additional 143,764 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NUAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.
Nuance Communications Company Profile
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.
