Insider Selling: Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Sells $72,241.50 in Stock

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $72,241.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel David Tempesta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Daniel David Tempesta sold 15,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $293,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,500 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

Shares of NUAN opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $26.08.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 125.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 11.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $49,333,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after purchasing an additional 143,764 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

