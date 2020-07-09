Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Insider Sells $2,544,575.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $502.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $505.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.03. The firm has a market cap of $221.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.59.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
