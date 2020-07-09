Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Insider Sells $2,544,575.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $502.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $505.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.03. The firm has a market cap of $221.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,984,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Netflix by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,266,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.59.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

