Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells $1,275,743.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,425 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $1,275,743.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 324,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,296,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MPWR stock opened at $244.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.85. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $248.79.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 30,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.56.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

