Insider Selling: Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) President Sells $995,620.00 in Stock

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) President Jennifer Schneider sold 13,400 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $995,620.00.

Jennifer Schneider also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Livongo Health alerts:

On Monday, June 1st, Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of Livongo Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $395,166.00.

NASDAQ LVGO opened at $96.78 on Thursday. Livongo Health has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $97.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 22.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 47,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 38.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.