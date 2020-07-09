Insider Selling: Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) COO Sells $1,691,082.80 in Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) COO Amirali Talasaz sold 20,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,691,082.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,744,424 shares in the company, valued at $230,806,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amirali Talasaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Amirali Talasaz sold 54,892 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $4,603,792.04.

On Monday, May 11th, Amirali Talasaz sold 199,951 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $18,331,507.68.

On Friday, May 8th, Amirali Talasaz sold 25,049 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,257,666.37.

On Monday, May 4th, Amirali Talasaz sold 63,971 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $4,683,956.62.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $8,124,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Amirali Talasaz sold 13,082 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,568.86.

On Monday, April 20th, Amirali Talasaz sold 2,729 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $198,016.24.

On Friday, April 17th, Amirali Talasaz sold 7,771 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $564,951.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $85.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -102.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average is $79.30. Guardant Health Inc has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $2,524,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

