Insider Selling: Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $2,750,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,817,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $111.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 183.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.68. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 201.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 43.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Etsy from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

