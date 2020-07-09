Insider Selling: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director Sells $1,520,979.68 in Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 27,544 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,520,979.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,431.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Douglas Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Michael Douglas Taylor sold 48,245 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $2,735,009.05.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Michael Douglas Taylor sold 25,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,422,500.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Michael Douglas Taylor sold 23,892 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $1,115,039.64.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Michael Douglas Taylor sold 1,108 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $51,754.68.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average is $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.61. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $71.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.18.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,109,000 after buying an additional 36,143 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,116,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,637,000 after acquiring an additional 406,765 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.1% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCPH. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

