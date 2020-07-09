Insider Selling: Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) CMO Sells 5,805 Shares of Stock

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total value of $3,030,790.50.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $528.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $524.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.18. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $549.00. The company has a market cap of $122.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $762,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

