Insider Selling: Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Chairman Sells $136,620.00 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 225,166 shares in the company, valued at $15,381,089.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 21st, Scott D. Grimes sold 150 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $10,174.50.
NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $70.33 on Thursday. Cardlytics Inc has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 58.3% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1,020.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 325,903 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have issued reports on CDLX. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
