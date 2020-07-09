Insider Selling: Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Chairman Sells $136,620.00 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 225,166 shares in the company, valued at $15,381,089.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Scott D. Grimes sold 150 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $10,174.50.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $70.33 on Thursday. Cardlytics Inc has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.55.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 58.3% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1,020.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 325,903 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDLX. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

